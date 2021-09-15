Exclusive First Look At Patrick Star's Gameplay Breakdown For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Not only does Spongebob’s best friend Patrick Star have his own show now, but he’s also the star of the newest character breakdown for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. We have the exclusive first look at Patrick in action.

Patrick’s playstyle is unlike others we’ve seen from the cast so far. He’s the game’s equivalent to a grappler, with all his special attacks resulting in grabbing and slamming his opponents to the ground. Unleashing his neutral special allows for additional side-to-side slams (think what Hulk did to Loki in The Avengers) if you hammer on the button. Using Patrick’s up special, called “I Am Already A Star,” propels the shining starfish in whichever direction you’d like, giving the character some surprising mobility. As a bonus, if an opponent finds themselves in Patrick’s path during this move, they’ll be grabbed and tossed aside. Rounding out the special attacks is possibly Patrick’s most dangerous move, the down special “Hugdriver.” Patrick captures a character and jumps forward to deliver a devastating powerbomb. However, crafty players can use this move to careen both characters right off the stage for a strategic double KO.

Move over, Wario. Patrick Star may have you beat when it comes to butt-based attacks. One of Patrick’s light attacks is his “toot laser,” which, you guessed it, fires a beam of energy from his bottom. Like many of Patrick’s attacks, the range is short, so players will have to get up close. But what his moves lack in range, they make up for in enhanced knockback. Other moves like up strong “trophy hat” and down strong “NO, THIS IS PATRICK” are fun callbacks to classic Patrick moments from the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon.

Last but not least, we get a look at Patrick’s stage, The Flying Dutchman Ship. It’s a medium-sized asymmetric battlefield where the Flying Dutchman himself haunts the matches.

With his up close, brutish attacks and some fun, surprising moves, Patrick looks like he’s going to be a fun combatant in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. We don’t have to wait long to play it either. The game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC on October 5.

