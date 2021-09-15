exclusive

Exclusive First Look At Patrick Star's Gameplay Breakdown For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

by John Carson on Sep 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM

Not only does Spongebob’s best friend Patrick Star have his own show now, but he’s also the star of the newest character breakdown for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. We have the exclusive first look at Patrick in action.

Patrick’s playstyle is unlike others we’ve seen from the cast so far. He’s the game’s equivalent to a grappler, with all his special attacks resulting in grabbing and slamming his opponents to the ground. Unleashing his neutral special allows for additional side-to-side slams (think what Hulk did to Loki in The Avengers) if you hammer on the button. Using Patrick’s up special, called “I Am Already A Star,” propels the shining starfish in whichever direction you’d like, giving the character some surprising mobility. As a bonus, if an opponent finds themselves in Patrick’s path during this move, they’ll be grabbed and tossed aside. Rounding out the special attacks is possibly Patrick’s most dangerous move, the down special “Hugdriver.” Patrick captures a character and jumps forward to deliver a devastating powerbomb. However, crafty players can use this move to careen both characters right off the stage for a strategic double KO.

Move over, Wario. Patrick Star may have you beat when it comes to butt-based attacks. One of Patrick’s light attacks is his “toot laser,” which, you guessed it, fires a beam of energy from his bottom. Like many of Patrick’s attacks, the range is short, so players will have to get up close. But what his moves lack in range, they make up for in enhanced knockback. Other moves like up strong “trophy hat” and down strong “NO, THIS IS PATRICK” are fun callbacks to classic Patrick moments from the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon.

Last but not least, we get a look at Patrick’s stage, The Flying Dutchman Ship. It’s a medium-sized asymmetric battlefield where the Flying Dutchman himself haunts the matches.

With his up close, brutish attacks and some fun, surprising moves, Patrick looks like he’s going to be a fun combatant in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. We don’t have to wait long to play it either. The game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC on October 5.

Looking for more Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl character videos? Check out Sandy Cheeks and Spongebob's sweet moves.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawlcover

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

gamer culture
Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

Feature
Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller