Spongebob Shows Off His Moves In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Since its announcement in July, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been making waves as potentially the next big platform fighter. Its premise is simple, take the formula that makes Super Smash Bros great and retrofit another group of beloved characters into a similar game. For developers Ludocity and Fair Play Labs, that roster is a popular group of Nicktoons from the early 90s through today. In a new gameplay trailer, Fair Play’s Markus Villalobos breaks down the moves of the Krabby Patty flipping sea dweller Spongebob Squarepants.

Villalobos describes Spongebob as an "all-arounder" and a "jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none." He’s a perfect character for new players to hop into the game with and get to brawling. Character move sets are tied to directional inputs and light, strong, and special attack buttons. Spongebob’s light and strong attacks are all fairly standard.

One standout maneuver is his neutral strong attack which swings his trusty jellyfishing net on the ground or in mid-air. Spongebob’s “Imaginaaation Kick” – performed by hitting down and strong attack in the air – unleashes a downward rainbow axe kick. This attack is pointed out by Villalobos as being a move opponents will hate going up against when returning to the edge of the stage.

Spongebob’s special attacks are naturally more flamboyant. He can blow bubble projectiles to damage foes from afar, jump high in the air using his hydrodynamic spatula as a propeller, and take a big bite out of opponents with a chargeable chomp attack. I’m most happy to see that the mocking Spongebob meme makes its way into All-Star Brawl as his taunt.

In the latter half of the video, we get a nice look at the stage "Jellyfish Fields," and an extended demo of what Spongebob is capable of in battle.

Nicktoons All-Star Brawl releases on October 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Did you catch April O’Neil and Catdog have joined the roster? Which characters are you looking forward to checking out? And why is it Powdered Toast Man? Let me know in the comments!