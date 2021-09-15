Explore Spongebob Squarepants' Sandy Cheeks Moveset In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Gamemill Entertainment has released a video showcasing the abilities of one of the fighters in the game from the Spongebob Squarepants universe, Sandy Cheeks! If you're familiar with the squirrel scientist from Texas, she's here to kick some other licensed tail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The brawl arrives this fall, but you can take an extensive look at Sandy Cheeks' moveset in this video below. Many comparisons to Super Smash. Bros are inevitable here, including ones related to basic and special abilities. All we need are some wavedashing Nicktoons in this world...

What do you think of the Sandy showcase? Do you get into each and every attack and its uses and situations for counterplay? Are you ready to brawl with Invader Zim, Spongebob Squarepants, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Let us know in the comments!