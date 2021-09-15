News

Explore Spongebob Squarepants' Sandy Cheeks Moveset In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

by Daniel Tack on Sep 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM

Gamemill Entertainment has released a video showcasing the abilities of one of the fighters in the game from the Spongebob Squarepants universe, Sandy Cheeks! If you're familiar with the squirrel scientist from Texas, she's here to kick some other licensed tail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The brawl arrives this fall, but you can take an extensive look at Sandy Cheeks' moveset in this video below. Many comparisons to Super Smash. Bros are inevitable here, including ones related to basic and special abilities. All we need are some wavedashing Nicktoons in this world...

What do you think of the Sandy showcase? Do you get into each and every attack and its uses and situations for counterplay? Are you ready to brawl with Invader Zim, Spongebob Squarepants, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Let us know in the comments!

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawlcover

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

