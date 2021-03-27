exclusive
    &bnsp;
6244719102001

Watch Mythic Quest's Ashly Burch And Imani Hakim Test Their Skills In Paper Football, Juggling, And More

by Kimberley Wallace on Mar 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is an Apple TV+ comedy that showcases the inner workings of a fictional studio striving to keep its successful MMORPG on top, and it comes from the minds of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The first season was an interesting look at the trials and tribulations of game development, using smart comedy to tackle some of its growing issues. Season two is headed our way on May 7 and focuses on the zany game development team returning to the office after quarantine and trying to launch an expansion for their beloved MMORPG. Ian and Poppy are now both co-creators, but can they really work together, or are they destined to butt heads and drive each other crazy? 

In anticipation of the new season, two of its stars decided to have some fun to celebrate. Actresses Ashly Burch (Rachel) and Imani Hakim (Dana) play game testers on the show, but they decided to put down their controllers and test more traditional games like paddle ball and cup stacking. Watch them deliver their verdict on these famous pastimes, rating things like "bounciness" and "fun." As expected, a lot of laughter ensues as they try out various activities with varying degrees of success. You can watch the silly antics in the video (that we received as an early exclusive) above, which also features some glimpses and hints at the events of season two. We'll just say, Burch and Hakim have really mastered the art of punching balloons, and it's no surprise that their great chemistry translates so well to the small screen. 

What did you think of Mythic Quest's first season? And are you looking forward to season two? Let us know in the comments below.

For more on Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, you can read our interview with its creators here.

On
On
Off
Off
Kimberley Wallace
Kimberley Wallace
Features Editor
Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

News
New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

gamer culture
Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

News
Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

News
New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

News
Nier: Automata&#039;s Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

Nier: Automata's Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

feature
10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

gamer culture
No Man&#039;s Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

No Man's Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne