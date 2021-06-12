E3 2021
    &bnsp;
6258583150001
6258588850001

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is Ubisoft And Nintendo’s Newest Strategy Team-up

by Ben Reeves on Jun 12, 2021 at 03:12 PM

Earlier today, news leaked that a new Mario + Rabbids game was in the works, and Ubisoft officially announced the project during its E3 2021 showcase. The trailer shows Mario and gang flying through space before landing on a planet full of baddies, which includes a giant purple tentacle monster called Cursa.

Sparks of Hope is the sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 release Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a fun and approachable tactics game that released on the Switch. The franchise sounds like an April fools joke that got out of hand, but the original title was actually really fun and full of surprisingly deep strategy.

Like the original game, Sparks of Hope is a strategy game in the vein of titles like Firaxis’ XCOM: Enemy Unknown. We didn’t get a detailed look at the gameplay, but it seems like players will take turns moving their heroes across the battlefield and dishing out a variety attacks.

 

During the release trailer, we saw new weapons. Luigi is seen holding some kind of laser bow and arrow weapon, for example. New characters will also join Mario’s crew, such as a Rabbid version of Rosalina. Another type of ally are called Sparks. These creatures are combinations of Rabbids and Lumas; you won’t control them directly but they will lend their wild powers to our heroes, which means that they might be the source for learning new abilities and attacks.

Ubisoft said it’s excited to work on the game (duh), and that it would be expanding the franchise greatly with this entry. Mario now has an entire galaxy to save and will travel across the universe in a spaceship.

We didn’t get a long look at the game in action, but hopefully we’ll see more soon. Ubisoft plans to release Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

On
On
Off
Off
Ben Reeves
Ben Reeves
Online Content Director & Senior Reviews Editor
Benjamin Reeves is a writer, journalist, and geek sponge. For the last 12 years he has worked as an editor for Game Informer Magazine. He has a passion for video games, comic books, and pizza.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopecover

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans