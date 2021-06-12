E3 2021

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Shows Up On Nintendo's Eshop

by John Carson on Jun 12, 2021 at 07:07 AM

E3 is getting into full swing this weekend with announcements coming from most major game companies. Ubisoft is set to show off their slate of upcoming games this afternoon, however one unannounced sequel featuring Nintendo’s iconic plumber and Ubi’s chaotic Rabbids has shown up before the big Ubisoft Forward live stream.

An early morning update on the Nintendo eShop revealed a new game in the tactical Mario + Rabbids series is on its way and is titled Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. A few screenshots accompanied some info on the new adventure. The store page gives this brief description of the game: “Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!” According to the details on the eShop page, this new game is expected to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

Other details include using teams of three from “an eclectic roster of nine,” and will continue the X-COM-like gameplay of the original. Additionally, Mario and his Rabbid friends are going to be traveling through the galaxy to save the titular Sparks, who may be the Rabbid-fied Lumas in the screenshots and art on the Nintendo eShop page.

The original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a goofy, tactical foray into the Mushroom Kingdom. Ubisoft’s unpredictable Rabbids found their way to Mario’s universe and wrought havoc on everything they touched. Check out the Game Informer review of Kingdom Battle in anticipation of knowing more of this new title.

Given the timing of this page going live there will most likely be more information today at the Ubisoft Forward event streaming at 12 p.m. PT. Keep up with our coverage of the Ubisoft Forward showcase at our E3 hub to catch up on other great reveals, and watch the big showcases live with us on Twitch.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans