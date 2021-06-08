E3 2021

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 08, 2021 at 08:27 AM

The Capcom E3 2021 showcase lands on June 14, and the company has given fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see during the live stream event. We've got more Resident Evil Village on the way as well are more on Monster Hunter. Check out our first look at what's ahead in the new video from Capcom below! 

E3 2021 kicks off next week, but the fun has already started earlier this month with first looks, teasers, and Summer Game Fest with Geoff Keighley. Capcom's stage time will kick off on June 14 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific and will feature The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. Will there be more shown not teased in the update from Capcom? Possibly! But for now, here's what we've got on the horizon: 

Regarding E3 itself, the all-digital event begins on June 12 and will run until June 15. There will be an awards ceremony on the final day, a ceremony that will recap the biggest announcements from the week. For those interested in seeing what the lineup looks like, you can check out the full E3 2021 schedule right here. Some times are set for TBD because exact slots aren't confirmed yet, but we update that article daily when new information is shared. 

Regarding the games listed as part of Capcom's showcase, I'm really interested to see what the studio has in store for Resident Evil Village. Will this just a dedicated segment thanking players for enjoying their time as Ethan Winters, or will this be a showcase of more content like a possible expansion? We'll be finding out soon enough! 

Tinfoil hats on, Game Informer readers! What do you think Capcom will have to show during its streaming event? What are you hoping to see? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

