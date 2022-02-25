It Takes Two Wins Game Of The Year At 2022 DICE Awards, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Takes Home Most Honors

The 25th annual DICE Awards is in the books following tonight's ceremony co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller. The nominee pack was led by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with nine nominations, followed by Deathloop with eight nominations, and Inscryption and It Takes Two each earning five. A total of 59 games released in 2021 received nominations in this year's awards. To see the full categorical nominee list, head here.

With those nine nominations, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was able to secure four wins, the most of any game. However, it was It Takes Two that took home both the award for Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and the top honor of Game of the Year. This continues its hot streak from 2021's The Game Awards, where it also earned the title of Game of the Year. Other big winners include Halo Infinite, Lone Echo II, Returnal, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, all of which took home multiple awards.

The annual DICE Awards are held by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Mandalay Bay Resort. The nominees and awards are determined by a panel of industry peers that includes representatives from companies like Ubisoft, Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, Apple, and more. Last year's Game of the Year winner was Hades by Supergiant Games.

You can see the full list of this year's winners below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Adventure Game of the Year

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon Unite

Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Game of the Year

It Takes Two

Did any winners surprise you? Which 2021 games would you give your awards to that the panel at DICE missed? Sound off in the comments section below!