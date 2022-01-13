News
Ratchet and Clank

25th DICE Awards Nominees Revealed With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Leading The Pack

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 13, 2022 at 04:05 PM

The 25th annual DICE Awards takes place next month and will honor the best and brightest titles to release in 2021. Unlike The Game Awards, which is a bit more mainstream and consists of votes from both media and the general public, the DICE Awards (which stands for Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) is helmed by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. It's also an industry-only event generally viewed as the most prestigious award ceremony in the business. Today, we found out this year’s event honors 59 nominated titles across 23 categories. 

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the pack in terms of the number of nominations with nine. Deathloop doesn’t lag far behind, garnering eight nominations. Academy members, which consists of a jury of industry peers, begin voting today. IGN will livestream the ceremony, hosted by Discovery’s Jessica Chobot and Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, on February 24. The nominees are as follows:

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2K22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon Unite 

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

It’ll be exciting to see who walks away with what, but in the meantime you can view last year’s DICE winners here.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apartcover

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
Deathloopcover

Deathloop

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
Inscryptioncover

Inscryption

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
It Takes Twocover

It Takes Two

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Returnalcover

Returnal

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Comparing Dying Light 2&#039;s Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

Comparing Dying Light 2's Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

News
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Attack On Titan Crossover Brings Levi Ackerman To The Battlefield

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Attack On Titan Crossover Brings Levi Ackerman To The Battlefield

News
Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

News
A New Report Says Sony Is Making More PS4s To Deal With PS5 Shortage

A New Report Says Sony Is Making More PS4s To Deal With PS5 Shortage