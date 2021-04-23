News

Hades Wins DICE Game Of The Year Award, Full Winner List Seen Here

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 23, 2021 at 08:40 AM

Another year, another DICE  awards show. The Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain Awards showcase is another way the gaming community celebrates the digital adventures we've undergone while looking ahead towards the future. During the 2021 ceremony, Hades has once again nabbed a top-tier award as Game of the Year. 23 other categories join the Supergiant Games hit, including honoring Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and more. 

“The 24th Annual DICE Awards ushered in a new way for us to celebrate our nominees through candid and thoughtful discussions, where they could share their achievements with one another like never before,” says Meggan Scavio, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences President. “On behalf of the Academy, I want to thank all of the amazing 2020 nominees for granting us their valuable time and congratulate the winners, all chosen by their peers.” 

Full DICE 2021 Awards Show Winners List

Miles Morales took home the win for Outstanding Achievement in Character from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as Ghost of Tsushima nabs several awards of its own, including Audio Design. For the full list, check out the winners below: 

Game of the Year 

Hades 

  • Publisher: Supergiant Games 
  • Developer: Supergiant Games 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction  

Hades 

  • Publisher: Supergiant Games 
  • Developer: Supergiant Games 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design 

Hades 

  • Publisher: Supergiant Games 
  • Developer: Supergiant Games 

Mobile Game of the Year 

Legends of Runeterra 

  • Publisher: Riot Games 
  • Developer: Riot Games 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game 

Hades 

  • Publisher: Supergiant Games 
  • Developer: Supergiant Games 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year 

Half-Life: Alyx 

  • Publisher: Valve  
  • Developer: Valve 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement 

Half-Life: Alyx 

  • Publisher: Valve 
  • Developer: Valve 

Online Game of the Year

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 

  • Publisher: Devolver Digital 
  • Developer: Mediatonic 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 

  • Publisher: Xbox Game Studios 
  • Developer: Asobo Studio 

Sports Game of the Year 

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 

  • Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.  
  • Developer: Vicarious Visions 

Role-Playing Game of the Year 

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE 

  • Publisher: Square Enix 
  • Developer: Square Enix 

Racing Game of the Year 

Mario Kart Live 

  • Publisher: Nintendo  
  • Developer: Nintendo  

Fighting Game of the Year 

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 

  • Publisher: Warner Bros. Games 
  • Developer: NetherRealm Studios 

Family Game of the Year 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

  • Publisher: Nintendo  
  • Developer: Nintendo  

Adventure Game of the Year 

Ghost of Tsushima 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Sucker Punch 

Action Game of the Year 

Hades 

  • Publisher: Supergiant Games 
  • Developer: Supergiant Games 

Outstanding Technical Achievement 

Dreams 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Media Molecule 

Outstanding Achievement in Story 

The Last of Us Part II 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Naughty Dog 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design 

Ghost of Tsushima 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Sucker Punch 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition 

Ghost of Tsushima 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Sucker Punch 

Outstanding Achievement in Character 

Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Insomniac Games 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction 

Ghost of Tsushima 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Sucker Punch 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation 

The Last of Us Part II 

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Developer: Naughty Dog 

What do you think about this year's DICE Awards winners? Any game you feel doesn't deserve to be there? Any titles you feel like got robbed? Weigh in with your own award-winning takes in the comment section below! 

