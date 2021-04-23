Hades Wins DICE Game Of The Year Award, Full Winner List Seen Here
Another year, another DICE awards show. The Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain Awards showcase is another way the gaming community celebrates the digital adventures we've undergone while looking ahead towards the future. During the 2021 ceremony, Hades has once again nabbed a top-tier award as Game of the Year. 23 other categories join the Supergiant Games hit, including honoring Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and more.
“The 24th Annual DICE Awards ushered in a new way for us to celebrate our nominees through candid and thoughtful discussions, where they could share their achievements with one another like never before,” says Meggan Scavio, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences President. “On behalf of the Academy, I want to thank all of the amazing 2020 nominees for granting us their valuable time and congratulate the winners, all chosen by their peers.”
Full DICE 2021 Awards Show Winners List
Miles Morales took home the win for Outstanding Achievement in Character from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as Ghost of Tsushima nabs several awards of its own, including Audio Design. For the full list, check out the winners below:
Game of the Year
Hades
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
- Developer: Supergiant Games
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Hades
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
- Developer: Supergiant Games
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Hades
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
- Developer: Supergiant Games
Mobile Game of the Year
Legends of Runeterra
- Publisher: Riot Games
- Developer: Riot Games
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Hades
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
- Developer: Supergiant Games
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Half-Life: Alyx
- Publisher: Valve
- Developer: Valve
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx
- Publisher: Valve
- Developer: Valve
Online Game of the Year
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Publisher: Devolver Digital
- Developer: Mediatonic
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
- Developer: Asobo Studio
Sports Game of the Year
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Developer: Vicarious Visions
Role-Playing Game of the Year
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Square Enix
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Live
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Publisher: Warner Bros. Games
- Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Adventure Game of the Year
Ghost of Tsushima
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Sucker Punch
Action Game of the Year
Hades
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
- Developer: Supergiant Games
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Media Molecule
Outstanding Achievement in Story
The Last of Us Part II
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Naughty Dog
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Ghost of Tsushima
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Sucker Punch
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Ghost of Tsushima
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Sucker Punch
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Insomniac Games
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Sucker Punch
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
The Last of Us Part II
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Naughty Dog
What do you think about this year's DICE Awards winners? Any game you feel doesn't deserve to be there? Any titles you feel like got robbed? Weigh in with your own award-winning takes in the comment section below!