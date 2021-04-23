Hades Wins DICE Game Of The Year Award, Full Winner List Seen Here

Another year, another DICE awards show. The Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain Awards showcase is another way the gaming community celebrates the digital adventures we've undergone while looking ahead towards the future. During the 2021 ceremony, Hades has once again nabbed a top-tier award as Game of the Year. 23 other categories join the Supergiant Games hit, including honoring Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and more.

“The 24th Annual DICE Awards ushered in a new way for us to celebrate our nominees through candid and thoughtful discussions, where they could share their achievements with one another like never before,” says Meggan Scavio, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences President. “On behalf of the Academy, I want to thank all of the amazing 2020 nominees for granting us their valuable time and congratulate the winners, all chosen by their peers.”

Full DICE 2021 Awards Show Winners List

Miles Morales took home the win for Outstanding Achievement in Character from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as Ghost of Tsushima nabs several awards of its own, including Audio Design. For the full list, check out the winners below:

Game of the Year

Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Mobile Game of the Year

Legends of Runeterra

Publisher: Riot Games

Developer: Riot Games

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Half-Life: Alyx

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Online Game of the Year

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Mediatonic

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Asobo Studio

Sports Game of the Year

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Role-Playing Game of the Year

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Live

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Adventure Game of the Year

Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch

Action Game of the Year

Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Developer: Supergiant Games

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Media Molecule

Outstanding Achievement in Story

The Last of Us Part II

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

The Last of Us Part II

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Naughty Dog

What do you think about this year's DICE Awards winners? Any game you feel doesn't deserve to be there? Any titles you feel like got robbed? Weigh in with your own award-winning takes in the comment section below!