Black Panther Game Announced By EA

EA has announced that a Black Panther game is in the works. The title is being made by Cliffhanger Games, a new triple-A studio based in Seattle, in collaboration with Marvel Games.

The upcoming title is billed as a single-player story-driven third-person action-adventure game. In a press release, Cliffhanger states that “Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Cliffhanger is led by Kevin Stephens, formerly of Monolith Productions (a studio currently making a Wonder Woman game), and consists of veteran talent who have worked on titles such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, God of War, Halo Infinite, and Call of Duty, among others. The team is still being assembled and is actively hiring. As such, this untitled Black Panther project is very early in development, so it will be a few years before it’s in our hands.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Kevin.

Black Panther made his comic debut in July 1966, and today’s news coincides with the character’s 57th anniversary. Although he’s been a playable character in numerous Marvel titles, he’s never starred in his own game until now. However, it's not the only upcoming game to let players assume the Black Panther mantle. Last year Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media announced it’s making a Marvel game set during World War II starring Captain America, Black Panther Azzuri (the grandfather of T’Challa), alongside another Wakandan spy and Howling Commando member Gabriel Jones.

