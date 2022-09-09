Skydance's Marvel Game Stars Black Panther And Captain America

During today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at the D23 Expo, we got a look at the first game from Skydance New Media. While we didn't get a name or release date, we did get a cinematic trailer from which we can try to extract information. The biggest news right out of the gate is that this game stars Black Panther, Captain America, and two additional heroes.

This new triple-A game takes place during World War II. As the camera pans over a table covered with things like a brochure for Paris and a flyer for a jazz performance, the items quickly take a turn for the insidious with things like a dagger, a pistol, documents, a hat featuring the Hydra insignia, and, finally, Captain America's iconic shield scratched by what appears to be claws.

This narrative-driven ensemble game stars Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Panther Azzuri (T'Challa's grandfather), U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos Gabriel Jones, and leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network, Nanali. All four characters will be playable at different parts of the story. According to Skydance, players can look forward to "intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new glob-trotting adventure."

Skydance New Media is a triple-A development branch of Skydance Media started by Amy Hennig, who is best known for her work as the creative director and writer of the first three Uncharted games.

"We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo," Hennig said in a press release. "Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

"Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans," vice president and creative director at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann said in that same press release. "Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we’ll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war."

Unfortunately, no further details are available at this time.