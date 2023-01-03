Starfield Support Page Reconfirms It Will Release In The First Half Of This Year

Starfield, the new and upcoming sci-fi RPG from Skyrim makers Bethesda Softworks, was originally due out in November of 2022, but it was delayed to the first half of 2023 last May. Starfield was then a big part of an Xbox showcase last summer and during that showcase, Microsoft revealed that every game shown would be coming in the first half of 2023.

Now, a new Bethesda support page for the game has reconfirmed this "first half of 2023" window, as spotted by Klobrille on Twitter.

"Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023," the support page reads.

This isn't the biggest surprise; Xbox has discussed this release window for Starfield on two occasions before this support page, but it seems the company is really dedicated to getting it out in the coming months.

Do you think Starfield will get delayed again? Let us know in the comments below!