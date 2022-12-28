January PS Plus Games include Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2

Just in time for the new year, Sony has revealed the next batch of free games coming to PlayStation Plus. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 will be available to download for all tiers of PS Plus starting Tuesday, January 3. PlayStation has not announced the new titles coming to the Extra and Premium tiers, but says that they'll be "announced soon." You can read the full blog post here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a notable inclusion because its sequel, Jedi: Survivor, is set to come out in March. This PS Plus offering is an ideal opportunity for players to check out the first before visiting the second. If you played the game at launch, this is also a chance to check out the updates that introduced upgraded graphics and performance for PS5, as well as updates that added New Journey+ and challenge modes. You can read our original review here.

This is also a friendly reminder to claim December's PS Plus titles: Divine Knockout, Biomutant, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. They'll all be available until January 3, the day the new games are added, so be sure to grab them before that.