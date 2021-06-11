Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X Upgrade Is Out Now!

With over a dozen E3-related livestreams hitting in the next few days, all eyes are on new announcements and wondering what games will get released during this holiday season, but let's not forget about the great games we can play now. One of those titles, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just received a surprise launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and has been updated to take advantage of these powerful machines.

In an official website posting, Respawn details the enhancements, saying both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will have faster load times, and higher resolution textures and assets. You can also play the game in a new Performance Mode that delivers 60 frames-per-second action in 1440p. If you turn Performance Mode off, it runs at 30 frames-per-second with a boost to 4K. For Xbox Series S, play is locked at 60 frames-per-second in 1080p.

If you already purchased Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you'll receive the cross-generation upgrade for free, and can download it right now. You'll also be able to carry your save over from the previous generation.

EA says that over 20 million players have checked out Jedi: Fallen Order since its November 2019 launch. I reviewed the game when it hit, giving it a score of 8.75 out of 10, and said "Respawn’s maiden voyage with Star Wars is largely a success. I couldn’t put this game down, both for the thrill of exploring and wanting to see where the story took me next. The inspirations taken from Dark Souls, Uncharted, and Metroid Prime unite to create something unique that just happens to work incredibly well for this beloved license. Like most starships in this universe, Jedi: Fallen Order could use a little polish, but the rust doesn’t hold it back from roaring with excitement."

Here's hoping we hear about a sequel or another Repsawn Star Wars game in the days ahead as E3 unfolds.