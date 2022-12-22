God of War Ragnarök New Game Plus Coming In Spring

Santa Monica Studio has announced that God of War Ragnarök, which hit PlayStation consoles last month, is getting a New Game Plus mode in spring.

This news comes by way of a short and sweet tweet posted today by the studio that says Spring 2023 is when fans can expect the feature to hit Ragnarök. As for what to expect, though, that remains unknown – Santa Monica Studio says it'll "share more details once we get closer to the release."

While many had hoped Ragnarök would launch with a New Game Plus mode built-in, its arrival after the game's release isn't surprising. God of War (2018) received its New Game Plus mode after launch as well. For now, we wait until next spring.

