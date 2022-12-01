Check Out The Combat Styles And Weaponry Of Like A Dragon: Ishin In New Trailer

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has released a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Ishin and it features a look at the various combat styles and weaponry we'll be using in the game.

For the uninitiated, Ishin is a from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 back in 2014. However, this spinoff never made its way to the West so when Ishin hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February, it will be the first time a lot of players will be able to play this game. To get prepared, RGG Studios has released a brand new trailer detailing some of the combat and associated mechanics present in the game.

Check out the Like A Dragon: Ishin combat trailer for yourself below:

"In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever," a press release reads. "Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure."

Players who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition of Like A Dragon: Ishin will receive early access to the game starting February 17 (the standard release date is February 21) and the following in-game items:

Shinsengumi Captain's Set

Room Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dogma Skin

An additional three weapons: Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western Ships



Like A Dragon: Ishin hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 21, 2023.

