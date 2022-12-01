News
Like A Dragon Ishin combat trailer

Check Out The Combat Styles And Weaponry Of Like A Dragon: Ishin In New Trailer

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 01, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has released a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Ishin and it features a look at the various combat styles and weaponry we'll be using in the game. 

For the uninitiated, Ishin is a from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 back in 2014. However, this spinoff never made its way to the West so when Ishin hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February, it will be the first time a lot of players will be able to play this game. To get prepared, RGG Studios has released a brand new trailer detailing some of the combat and associated mechanics present in the game. 

Check out the Like A Dragon: Ishin combat trailer for yourself below

"In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever," a press release reads. "Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure." 

Players who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition of Like A Dragon: Ishin will receive early access to the game starting February 17 (the standard release date is February 21) and the following in-game items: 

  • Shinsengumi Captain's Set
  • Room Growth Support Kit
  • Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
  • The Dragon of Dogma Skin
  • An additional three weapons: 
    • Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt
    • Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood
    • Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western Ships
 

For more about the game, watch the Like a Dragon: Ishin reveal trailer and then watch this five-minute trailer released back in September. Be sure to read our list of upcoming remakes, which includes Ishin, after that. 

Like A Dragon: Ishin hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 21, 2023. 

Are you excited to check out Like A Dragon: Ishin next year? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Like A Dragon: Ishin!cover

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content