Check Out More Than 5 Minutes Of Like A Dragon: Ishin In New Trailer

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the team behind the popular and long-running Yakuza franchise, revealed yesterday that it's remaking Like A Dragon: Ishin and releasing it for the first time in the West next year. That reveal trailer looked great, but it was short and sweet.

Now, RGG has released a new "Ambush" trailer that showcases more than five minutes of Like A Dragon: Ishin, giving us a better look at this upcoming Yakuza spinoff. Like A Dragon: Ishin was first released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in 2014, but it never came out in the West. This new release rebuilds Like A Dragon: Ishin from the ground up, and you can check out how great it's looking in the trailer below:

Like A Dragon: Ishin takes place in the Late Edo Period of Japan, in the 1860s. After completing his special sword training, Sakamoto Ryoma returns to his home in Tosa, only to find conflict against a prestigious samurai. You can read more about it in our story here.

Like A Dragon: Ishin hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February.