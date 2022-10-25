New Redfall Trailer Invites You Out To A Bloody Night On The Town

Bethesda revealed Arkane Studios' open-world, co-op FPS Redfall back in 2021, and since then, the companies have been slowly pulling back the curtain on what to expect in this vampire-infested experience. We've received new trailers, details about how campaign progress is tied to the host in co-op, and we've even previewed the game (read here).

Now, Bethesda and Arkane have released a new "Into The Night" Redfall trailer inviting players to experience a night out on the town to discover all the (bloody) fun that awaits. Spoilers: there's a lot of blood, a lot of vampires, and at least one giant heart that we probably need to destroy. Check out the new Redfall trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, Redfall continues to look like good fun. Today's trailer makes me wish this game was coming out this month – it'd be such a great Halloween game – but it's not due out until sometime during the first half of 2023. It will hit Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass when it's released. For more information, be sure to check out Game Informer's Redfall hub.

Are you excited about Redfall? Let us know in the comments below!