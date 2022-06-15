Redfall Campaign Progress Tied To Host In Co-Op

Redfall kicked off the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase with a brand new look at gameplay. Bethesda also revealed additional information about the game, including details about its different characters, co-op, and more.

Following that reveal, Redfall game designer Harvey Smith spoke to IGN in a new interview about the title’s co-op and how it works. Here, Smith revealed that Redfall’s campaign progress is tied to the host of the co-op party and that it’s only persistent for that host, as reported by GamesRadar. This means that if you’re teaming up with someone to play co-op and you’re not the host, you will not receive the campaign progress they might after completing a level.

“So for the flow of things, you want to have to redo those,” Smith said. “The story would be very confusing if you got to mission eight and it said, ‘skip this one because you’ve already done it.'"

Smith said that Arkane initially tried to give every player some “credit” for completing a given level when they aren’t the host. However, this didn’t work out, as those same players would then run into that same mission again when playing solo or as the host of their own co-op session. However, Smith told IGN that character progression aspects such as loot and XP would carry over to your campaign.

Of course, with Redfall recently delayed out of 2022 and into 2023, things could change. In the meantime, watch Bethesda’s thrilling and bloody Redfall gameplay recently revealed, and then catch up on all the biggest gaming news from the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

[Source: IGN via GamesRadar]

Are you going to play Redfall solo or in co-op? Let us know in the comments below!