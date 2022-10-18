The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Controller Releases This January For $200

Sony announced the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller in August, and now, it has revealed that it will be released this January for $199.99.

When it was first announced, PlayStation didn't reveal too much about its take on the Xbox Elite Series controller type, but it was clear that it was a "pro" version of the DualSense controller, aimed at PS5 enthusiasts. Now, the company has detailed more of what to expect in a new trailer you can check out below:

The controller will be available to preorder from select retailers starting next week, on October 25. It will be released on January 26, which is the same day the "replaceable stick modules" will be available too. Those will cost $19.99.

"The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface," a PlayStation Blog post reads. "It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable set of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it's stored in the case to make sure you're always ready for your next play session."

PlayStation has included a breakdown of everything you get alongside the carrying case too:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Are you going to be purchasing the DualSense Edge controller?