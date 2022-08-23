gamescom 2022
https://youtu.be/R8G3hqReBIA
Take Your First Look At PlayStation 5's New DualSense Edge Controller
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Sony revealed a controller for PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge. This wireless controller is said to be ultra customizable and designed for high performance. The teaser video for the controller shows different analog sticks and custom profiles for players.
The DualSense Edge also has a unique schematic that sets it apart from the other PlayStation 5 controllers on the market. More details will soon be revealed on PlayStation Blog.
