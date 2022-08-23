gamescom 2022
    https://youtu.be/R8G3hqReBIA

    Take Your First Look At PlayStation 5's New DualSense Edge Controller

    by Andrew Reiner on Aug 23, 2022 at 01:06 PM

    At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Sony revealed a controller for PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge. This wireless controller is said to be ultra customizable and designed for high performance. The teaser video for the controller shows different analog sticks and custom profiles for players.

    The DualSense Edge also has a unique schematic that sets it apart from the other PlayStation 5 controllers on the market. More details will soon be revealed on PlayStation Blog.

    Andrew Reiner
    Andrew Reiner
    Editor-in-Chief
    From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
    Email Twitter

