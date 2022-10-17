Silent Hill's Future Will Be Revealed In A Presentation This Week

Silent Hill’s future has been the subject of numerous rumors over the last couple of years, and it appears we’re finally getting a clear answer on what’s next. Konami is broadcasting a Silent Hill Transmission this week.

The event airs Wednesday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5 p.m. Eastern. A tweet only states the presentation will feature “the latest updates for the Silent Hill series." The tweet links to a new Silent Hill website, but it currently doesn't offer any more information.

Konami reportedly has multiple Silent Hill projects in development at various studios, a rumor recently corroborated by Silent Hill movie director Christopher Gans. The most persistent is that Bloober Team, creators of The Medium and Layers of Fear, is remaking Silent Hill 2. Late September, it was reported that a title called Silent Hill: The Short Message had been rated in South Korea.

The last full-fledged Silent Hill game was 2012’s ill-recieved Book of Memories for PS Vita. Of course, there was also 2014's P.T., the formerly playable teaser for Hideo Kojima's canceled Silent Hills.

For years, Silent Hill fans have had to settle for rumor and innuendo in regards to what’s next for the series, so hopefully, Wednesday’s presentation rewards that patience with some exciting announcements. What do you expect to see at the Silent Hill Transmission? Let us know in the comments!