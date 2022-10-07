Celebrate 30 Years Of Mortal Kombat In New Anniversary Trailer

Mortal Kombat was released three decades ago, in October of 1992, and its gory style of fighting has persisted through the years, through controversies, movies, and more.

The NetherRealm-developed series celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, and the studio has released a new trailer to highlight the legacy of the franchise and bathe players in nostalgia and hype. If you're looking for a special Mortal Kombat announcement, though, keep your expectations in check. Maybe something like that comes at a later date this month – who knows? – but today's trailer is all about Mortal Kombat's 30-year history in video games and other entertainment mediums.

Check out the Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, the video above doesn't announce any new movies or games, or even DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, but that's okay because it's still a great watch nonetheless, especially for longtime fans.

Here are some fun Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary logos as well:

Do you hope NetherRealm's next game is Mortal Kombat 12 or something else? Let us know in the comments below!