New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Showcases New Evolutions, TM Crafting, And More

As we approach the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet next month, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have continued to release new trailers for the ninth generation of the series. That continues today with the most expansive trailer yet, running more than 14 minutes long.

Today's trailer features quite a lot – new evolutions, new Pokémon, ways your party Pokémon can help you, new map functionality, legendary motorcycles, Team Star, custom TMs and so much more. You can check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, this new trailer features a ton of information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

For more, check out this video about Wiglett, the new Diglett-like Pokémon, and then watch the latest trailer that shows off new school rivalries, gym leaders, and more. Watch this trailer all about competitive play in the 9th generation of Pokémon after that, and then read our preview of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to find out everything you need to know about the Paldea region.

What do you think about today's trailer? Let us know in the comments below!