Wiglett Is A New Diglett-Like Pokémon Coming To Scarlet And Violet

There are Pokémon designs like Charizard that make me go, "ooo yes, very nice" and there are others like Voltorb that make me go, "oh, why do you exist?" There's also a rare third class of Pokémon I call "weird lil things" when I see them and Wiglett, a new Pokémon joining the Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is that class' newest member.

Today, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company released a 3 and a half minute video highlighting Wiglett, its similarities to Diglett, and how it's just different enough that it is an entirely new species, rather than a regional variant. As such, this new Diglett-like Pokémon is called Wiglett. It looks like a worm, lives in the sea and on the beach, and seems to stick together with other Wigletts. Check it out in Serebii's video below:

I'm most excited to see Wiglett's evolution, if it evolves at all. But hopefully, I'll see that in another trainer's party because I'm not sure Wiglett is a sure bet for mine.

