Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Competitive Play Trailer Reveals New Pokémon, Moves, And Items

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and it showcases a new pocket monster and a few new moves targeted at the competitive play community. 

Released as the finale to the Pokémon World Championship held in London (watch our vlog of it here) over the past few days, the trailer is focused on battles, which makes sense given the nature of the event. In it, we get a look at a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, which looks very reminiscent of the two primary legendaries of this generation, Koraidon and Miraidon. Koraidon is the Scarlet legendary, and it seems rooted in the past whereas Miraidon, the Violet legendary, seems very futuristic. Perhaps Cyclizar represents the present. Only time will tell. 

Check out the trailer for yourself below

Beyond Cyclizar, the trailer also reveals a few new moves and items

  • Move: Shed Tail Create a substitute, then swap places with a party Pokémon in waiting. 
  • MoveTera Blast – Changes type when the user has Terastalized.
  • ItemLoaded Dice – Makes multistrike moves more likely to hit more times. 
  • ItemMirror Herb  – Copies an opponent's stat increases when consumed. 
 

For more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this preview detailing everything we recently learned about the Paldea region, new pocket monsters, and Terastalizing. Watch this trailer that welcomes trainers to the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and then check out all the new Pokémon we spotted in that trailer

Are you excited about these new moves or do you think they're too disruptive to the meta of competitive play? Let us know in the comments below!

