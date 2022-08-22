Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Competitive Play Trailer Reveals New Pokémon, Moves, And Items

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and it showcases a new pocket monster and a few new moves targeted at the competitive play community.

Released as the finale to the Pokémon World Championship held in London (watch our vlog of it here) over the past few days, the trailer is focused on battles, which makes sense given the nature of the event. In it, we get a look at a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, which looks very reminiscent of the two primary legendaries of this generation, Koraidon and Miraidon. Koraidon is the Scarlet legendary, and it seems rooted in the past whereas Miraidon, the Violet legendary, seems very futuristic. Perhaps Cyclizar represents the present. Only time will tell.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Beyond Cyclizar, the trailer also reveals a few new moves and items:

Move: Shed Tail – Create a substitute, then swap places with a party Pokémon in waiting.

Are you excited about these new moves or do you think they're too disruptive to the meta of competitive play? Let us know in the comments below!