Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Welcomes Us To The Paldea Region

During today's Pokémon Presents livestream, we received a ton of new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon franchise. As we get ready to embark on our Gen IX journeys in a few short months, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak released a new trailer showing off the region, some new Pokémon, and several of the characters we'll be interacting with.

The Pokémon Company describes the Paldea region as "a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges." Players can expect everything from small farming villages to bustling port towns.

You can see the full trailer from today's livestream below:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. For more on the upcoming Gen IX games, check out our full screenshot gallery of all the new Pokémon and everything we learned about the games today.