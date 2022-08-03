gallery
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here Are All The New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Screenshots From Today's Pokémon Presents

by Brian Shea on Aug 03, 2022 at 08:13 AM

During today's Pokémon Presents, we got a ton of new info for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon franchise. Alongside all that information, The Pokémon Company released more than 50 new screenshots, showing off the Paldea regions open world, the characters and Pokémon that inhabit the vast area, and the new Terastalize phenomenon that looks to play a significant role in gameplay.

Here are a couple to whet your appetite.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can see the rest of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet screenshots below.

 

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet come to Nintendo Switch on November 18. 

On
On
Off
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Off

Products In This Article

Pokémon Scarletcover

Pokémon Scarlet

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Pokémon Violetcover

Pokémon Violet

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Online Content Director
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Popular Content