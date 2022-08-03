Here Are All The New Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Screenshots From Today's Pokémon Presents

During today's Pokémon Presents, we got a ton of new info for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon franchise. Alongside all that information, The Pokémon Company released more than 50 new screenshots, showing off the Paldea regions open world, the characters and Pokémon that inhabit the vast area, and the new Terastalize phenomenon that looks to play a significant role in gameplay.

Here are a couple to whet your appetite.

You can see the rest of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet screenshots below.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet come to Nintendo Switch on November 18.