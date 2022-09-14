Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Announced, Follows Kiryu's Life After Yakuza 6

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced that Yakuza 8 is called Like A Dragon 8 today, and that game's announcement trailer revealed that former series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu is back alongside Yakuza: Like A Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. Now, RGG has announced Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a new Yakuza game that will follow Kiryu's life following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leading up to Like A Dragon 8.

In the reveal trailer, which aired today during the RGG Summit 2022 showcase, we see Kiryu at a monastery. Having left behind his former Yakuza life, as well as his name, Kiryu, who now goes by Joryu, is trying to live the life of a monk. However, he's seemingly pulled into one more job – an escort mission – and if today's Like A Dragon 8 trailer is any indication, it seems this final job pulls him back into the life he had put behind him.

Check it out for yourself in the reveal trailer below:

As you can see, The Man Who Erased His Name is shaping up to be a treat for longtime Yakuza fans and it seems like necessary playing in the leadup to 2024's Like A Dragon 8. Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

