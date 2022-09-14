News
Yakuza 8 Like A Dragon 8 Kiryu

Yakuza 8 Is Called Like A Dragon 8 And Kiryu Is Back Alongside Ichiban

by Wesley LeBlanc on Sep 14, 2022 at 06:39 AM

The eighth mainline installment in the popular and long-running Yakuza franchise has been revealed and it's called Like A Dragon 8. 

Set up as a direct sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which starred a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, and turn-based RPG mechanics rather than brawler combat, it was a hit amongst fans. That's why it's no surprise RGG Studio is following it up with another Like A Dragon game. Check out the Like A Dragon 8 reveal trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, the former protagonist of Yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu, is back. He was the protagonist in the first six Yakuza games, and now he's back in Like A Dragon 8. Ichiban tells Kiryu it's Hero time – remember, he's a big fan of the Dragon Quest series which stars plenty of heroes – before the trailer cuts to both of their faces, revealing that some time has passed, with both characters looking at least a little older than when we last saw them. 

Like A Dragon 8 is due out PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC sometime in 2024. 

In the meantime, read about Like A Dragon: Ishin, a Yakuza spinoff first released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in 2014 finally making its way to the West, rebuilt from the ground up, next year. 

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content