New Shovel Knight Dig Trailer Unearths September Release Date

Get your shovels ready because Shovel Knight Dig will burrow its way onto Switch, PC, and iOS via Apple Arcade next month.

More specifically, the exciting Shovel Knight follow-up/spin-off title will hit those platforms on Sept. 23. What's more is that if you have an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play the game for free. It'll cost $24.99 on Switch and on Steam, however.

This news was revealed in a comical trailer released by Yacht Club Games, which you can watch for yourself below:

"When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight's peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them," a press release reads. "But as he and Shield Knight soon discover, this adventure goes much deeper than a simple heist."

"Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot. Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure."

While waiting to play Shovel Knight Dig on Sept. 23, read about Scrap Knight, a new character that will be featured in the game, and then watch the reveal trailer for the title.

