The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Spooks Players In November

The Dark Pictures Anthology returns this November with The Devil In Me, which serves as the season finale for the franchise (until the next batch of games arrive). A new trailer showcases the host of new features designed to ensure the season ends with a bang.

The Devil In Me stars actor Jessie Buckley and follows a group of filmmakers fighting for survival in a dangerous house, a replica of H.H. Holmes’ infamous “Murder Castle.” The new trailer runs down additions such as being able to use important tools from a character inventory and extended exploration mechanics; players can freely run, jump, and climb now. Supermassive also reveals the story is over seven hours long. An online shared story lets you enjoy the experience with friends from afar, though you can explore the adventure with friends in the room in local multiplayer.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me arrives November 18 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC. You can get a better sense of the game's narrative by watching this recent story trailer.