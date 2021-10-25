News

The Dark Pictures Anthology’s Next Game And Season One Finale Is The Devil In Me

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM

Supermassive Games' next entry in its Dark Pictures Anthology is called The Devil in Me, which will serve as the season finale for the series. Those who finished House of Ashes, the third installment in the series that launched last Thursday (here's our review), we're treated to a teaser trailer for the next horrific adventure.  

If you're asking, "wait, season finale?" Supermassive announced the Anthology as an eight-game series. This label signifies that the franchise is divided into two seasons of four games, with The Devil in Me evidently wrapping up the first half. The trailer sets the stage for a story revolving around some sort of serial killer and doesn't appear overtly supernatural at first glance, but we should hopefully learn more soon. While Supermassive hasn't released the trailer itself, players have already shared it online. Check it out in the tweet below. 

There's no release date for The Devil in Me, but it's likely to launch in 2022, given the yearly release cadence of the previous installments. For more on the Dark Pictures Anthology, check out our reviews of earlier entries, Man of Medan and Little Hope

[Source: IGN]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Mecover

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Release Date:
TBA

Popular Content

News
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November, Improvements Detailed

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November, Improvements Detailed

News
Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online [UPDATE]

Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online [UPDATE]

Review
Marvel&#039;s Guardians Of The Galaxy Review – Enthralling Space Madness

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Review – Enthralling Space Madness

Feature
How Saints Row Co-Op Works, How It Affects Single-Player

How Saints Row Co-Op Works, How It Affects Single-Player

PSA
Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

News
Shin Megami Tensei V&#039;s Launch-Day DLC Detailed

Shin Megami Tensei V's Launch-Day DLC Detailed

News
Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

News
Activision Blizzard Renames Overwatch’s McCree To Cole Cassidy

Activision Blizzard Renames Overwatch’s McCree To Cole Cassidy

super replay
Super Replay - Demon&#039;s Souls Episode Ten

Super Replay - Demon's Souls Episode Ten

News
New Starfield Trailer Reveals More Backstory: Bloody Wars, Violent Space Pirates, And Galactic Mysteries

New Starfield Trailer Reveals More Backstory: Bloody Wars, Violent Space Pirates, And Galactic Mysteries