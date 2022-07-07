News
The Devil In Me Story Trailer New

New Story Trailer For The Devil In Me Highlights Saw-Like Horrors And More

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jul 07, 2022 at 09:26 AM

Supermassive Games has released a new story trailer for The Devil In Me, the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. 

The Devil In Me was revealed last October, and it will be the finale to Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology. It stars Jessie Buckley, who you can see in today's new trailer, and seems to feature many horror elements that lean on the Saw franchise. There are fatal booby traps, maze-like halls, shifting walls, and more. Whatever this house in The Devil In Me is, one thing is for sure: it's a house of horrors inspired by the infamous hotel of serial killer H.H. Holmes. 

Check out the new story trailer for The Devil In Me below:

What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Mecover

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
TBA
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content