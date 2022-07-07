New Story Trailer For The Devil In Me Highlights Saw-Like Horrors And More

Supermassive Games has released a new story trailer for The Devil In Me, the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

The Devil In Me was revealed last October, and it will be the finale to Season One of The Dark Pictures Anthology. It stars Jessie Buckley, who you can see in today's new trailer, and seems to feature many horror elements that lean on the Saw franchise. There are fatal booby traps, maze-like halls, shifting walls, and more. Whatever this house in The Devil In Me is, one thing is for sure: it's a house of horrors inspired by the infamous hotel of serial killer H.H. Holmes.

Check out the new story trailer for The Devil In Me below:

What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!