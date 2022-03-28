Jessie Buckley To Star In The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me is the upcoming installment in Supermassive Games’ collection of horror games and the season finale. So far, a cinematic trailer has established the atmosphere for the scares to come, and now we know that Academy Award-nominated actress Jessie Buckley will star in the game.

Buckley will lend her voice and likeness to the game’s protagonist, Kate Wilder. The actress’ film credits include The Lost Daughter (which earned her an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards), Wild Rose, and Judy. She’s also had notable TV roles on series such as Fargo and Chernobyl.

The Devil In Me follows a documentary film crew that gets invited to explore a replica of the home of America’s first serial killer, H.H. Holmes. While exploring the ominously named “Murder Castle,” things quickly take a turn for the worse as the crew is stalked by a dangerous figure.

The Devil In Me ostensibly launches this year given the yearly release cadence of previous Dark Pictures games but Supermassive has not confirmed a release window. It will serve as the finale of the first season of the Anthology. It was assumed that the final four entries in the planned eight-game series would make up Season 2; however, Supermassive recently trademarked the titles of five more games, bringing the total number to 10.

Supermassive has a busy 2022 ahead because it also has the summer camp slasher horror game The Quarry hitting this June. The studio deems this star-studded title as a spiritual successor to Until Dawn. You can learn more about what that The Quarry entails here.