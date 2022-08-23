Nintendo Treehouse: Live Will Showcase Splatoon 3 Single-Player, Harvestella Gameplay

A Nintendo Treehouse Live is set to air this week, and it will focus on fleshing out more of Splatoon 3's offerings and provide a new look at the upcoming Harvestella. The event takes place on Thursday, August 25, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific/12:30 p.m. Eastern and airs on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

Splatoon 3, which recently had a dedicated Direct presentation, gets another spotlight focusing on its single-player campaign. Nintendo promises a “deep-dive” look at the story mode, which has only been lightly touched on up to this point. Additionally, the presentation will unveil the arenas available in the Splatfest World Premiere demo that goes live on August 27.

We’ll also see fresh gameplay for Harvestella, Square Enix’s promising-looking action RPG meets farming simulator that arrives to Switch (and PC) on November 4.

Are you looking forward to Splatoon 3 or Harvestella? Let us know in the comments!