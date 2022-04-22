Splatoon 3 Gets September Launch Date In New Gameplay Trailer

Nintendo has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming third-person multiplayer ink shooter, Splatoon 3, and in it, the company reveals that it will launch in just under five months.

More specifically, Nintendo has revealed that Splatoon 3 will hit Switch on September 9. To accompany the news, a nearly four-minute trailer showcasing some Turf War gameplay has been revealed and it looks great. If you’re familiar with Splatoon, you know what you’re getting with this trailer, but this new gameplay showcases not only the visual upgrade Splatoon 3 has received (in comparison to Splatoon 2), but some of the new weapons and mechanics as well.

You can watch the trailer below:

As you can see, it features more than three minutes of Turf War gameplay, one of the most popular modes in the Splatoon franchise. It tasks two opposing teams with covering as much of the arena as possible with ink. Whichever team has the most ink on the battleground when the timer is up wins.

“Splatoon 3’s online 4v4 Turf War battles can create heated matches across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams of four face off to cover the most ground in their ink,” a press release reads. “Newly uncovered footage provides insight on one of these new stages, Eeltail Alley, along with a look at the stringer – a new bow-shaped weapon type that enables you to sling ink sideways and vertically.”

Nintendo has also revealed that starting today, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can play the Splatoon 2 DLC, Octo Expansion, on the Switch at no additional cost.

“In the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC, you play as Agent 8, an Octoling who awakens without her memories on a dark subway platform,” the press release reads. “Navigate a mysterious underground test facility in this adventure that spans 80 missions packed with challenges you won’t find in the main game. Escape from these twisted depths, and you’ll be able to join multiplayer matches as your very own Octoling.”

This is just a taste of Splatoon 3's multiplayer, but it will also feature a full story campaign and Salmon Run, too, which is a wave-based cooperative mode. For more, watch this Splatoon 3 trailer that reveals mammals are reemerging after that. Splatoon 3 will hit the Switch on September 9, with a $59.99 price tag.

Are you excited for Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments below!