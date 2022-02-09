nintendo direct

Splatoon 3 Gets Cooperative Mode, Salmon Run: Next Wave

by Jason Guisao on Feb 09, 2022 at 04:33 PM

During today’s 40-minute long Nintendo Direct, we got a glimpse at Splatoon 3’s frenetic cooperative multiplayer mode. 

As per the trailer, four players are dropped onto an abandoned rig surrounded by hideous water creatures hell-bent on bringing the squad to its knees. The cutesy aesthetic of the Splatoon series is juxtaposed marvelously with the foreboding blood-red skyline, dissonant music, and tense third-person combat. Players get pitted against several powerful bosses in a wave-based system where the challenge increases depending on success. You’ll have to use your various paintball guns to slow down/vanquish enemies, transfer essential items like eggs to safe areas, and transform into an array of paint-spewing mechs. If you’ve got what it takes, maybe you’ll even get the chance to take on the Giant Salmon. 

Splatoon 3 launches sometime this summer for Nintendo Switch. 

Products In This Article

Splatoon 3cover

Splatoon 3

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

