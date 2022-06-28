Harvestella Combines Action-Packed Role-Playing With Laid-Back Farm Life This November

Harvestella is Square Enix’s new RPG meets farming sim announced during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini.

The game takes place in a world where the four seasons are dictated by four giant crystals called Seaslight. But the cycle is interrupted due to an abnormal event that creates a “season of death” called the Quietus, which causes crops to wither and threatens all life.

Harvestella’s gameplay splits time between action-focused dungeon crawling and laid-back farm management. Players globetrot to areas representing the four seasons to battle monsters and explore dungeons. You can even hop in a submarine to traverse the oceans. Combat involves executing team maneuvers with party members, and each character can be outfitted with different jobs that grant unique characteristics, skills, and combat styles.

When you’re not fighting for the world’s survival, you’ll return to your village to tend to your farm. Raising crops and livestock lets you harvest ingredients for crafting. When the work is done, socializing with townsfolk is another key diversion. Along the way, you’ll meet a cast of characters such as a time traveler from the future, and completing tasks for them grants rewards and improves your bonds with them.

Harvestella looks intriguing and we can’t wait to see more of it. It’s also not terribly far away, launching November 4 for Switch and PC via Steam.