Embracer Group Acquires The Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit, Seven Game Studios, And More
Embracer Group is making massive moves. The conglomerate acquired the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IPs – more specifically, Middle-earth Enterprises, which owns an extensive collection of “motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, stage productions,” and the literary works themselves. Moreover, seven studios – Limited Run Games, Singtrix, Tuxedo Labs, Tatsujin, Tripwire Interactive, Bitwave Games, and an undisclosed company within PC/Console gaming have also been acquired. Gioteck, known for its gaming accessories, joined Embracer Group, too. You can see everything in Wario64’s Twitter thread below.
Embracer Group acquires Limited Run Games https://t.co/tZ0IuGeQR6 pic.twitter.com/qn4EpWprN1— Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022
The acquired studios have shipped several games, including Shantae, Super Meat Boy, River City Girls, Teardown, Killing Floor, Maneater, Chivalry 2, Snow Bros, Flying Shark, and Gimmick! A lengthy section in the acquisition documents speaks to Embracer’s expanded catalog and reads as follows:
As for the undisclosed company within PC/Console gaming – who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments below.