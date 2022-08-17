Evil West Delayed Two Months, Will Now Release This November
Evil West, the upcoming third-person wild west action game developed by Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed.
Originally due out this September, the game has now been delayed to November 22, 2022. Fortunately for those excited about the rootin’ tootin’ action of slaying vampires and killing other various (terrifying) creatures, this delay only pushes the game back by about two months. As for why, publisher Focus Entertainment released a statement on Twitter explaining that it’s the result of the team wanting the game to be the best it can be at launch.
Here’s the studio’s statement, in full:
August 16, 2022
Evil West first premiered at The Game Awards 2020, and it immediately caught my attention. It gave me big Darkwatch vibes, a game I loved on PlayStation 2, and the first gameplay we saw at The Game Awards 2021 last December confirmed those vibes. If you’re looking for more of the game, you’re in luck because, in June, the studio released more than 10 minutes of new gameplay.
Are you excited about Evil West? Let me know in the comments below! Also, if you played Darkwatch, that game was dope, right?