Evil West Gets September Release Date In New Vampire-Infested Trailer

Flying Wild Hog’s Evil West, not to be confused with Weird West from earlier this year, finally has a release date and it’s just a few months away.

More specifically, Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Entertainment will release Evil West on Sept. 20. This news comes by way of a fancy new release date reveal trailer that you can watch below. It’s worth watching, too, because it looks great, complete with plenty of turn-of-the-century action, gore, and western antics. Oh, and monstrous vampires – can’t forget about those.

“Jump right into frantic, gory carnage in a vampire-infested Wild West as the trailer introduces gunslinger Rentier on his mission to eradicate the supernatural terror,” a press release reads. “As the star agent in his father’s undercover monster-hunting organization, his fight is also a personal war against the nightmarish leading figures in the vampire world. Take on Jesse’s role as the final line between humanity and the vampire threat, rise up to become a Wild West superhero and save the United States.”

Evil West will feature third-person action gameplay with an arsenal of guns and other weapons. It hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 20.

