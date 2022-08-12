Hogwarts Legacy Delayed To February 2023

Developer Avalanche and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive have delayed Hogwarts Legacy to next year.

More specifically, Hogwarts Legacy, originally due out sometime this year, will now hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The game will make its way to Switch, too, but today's announcement also came with the news that the Switch version will launch at a later date.

"Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."

Hogwarts Legacy was originally due out in 2021 before it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's coming in 2023. For more about the game, check out the latest details revealed during a March Sony State of Play, and then read about Hogwarts Legacy's PS5 DualSense features. Read about how controversial Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is not involved with the making of Hogwarts Legacy (although she will certainly be getting money as a direct result of this game).