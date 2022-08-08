News
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3 Direct For This Week

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 08, 2022 at 08:24 AM

Nintendo has revealed that it will live stream a Splatoon 3 Direct this week. 

More specifically, it will begin at 6 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and will feature roughly 30 minutes of updates. Check out the announcement for yourself below:

As you can see, there’s not much else to glean from this news. If you’re the kind of person who anticipates game-focused Directs to reveal information about other anticipated titles, I would say you should not do that with this one. It seems very much a “we’re only going to talk about Splatoon 3” kind of Direct announcement. Of course, I could be wrong, but you know, expectations and all that. 

However, if you’re a Splatoon fan, it sounds like Wednesday will be an excellent day. Not only are you getting new Splatoon 3 details and information, but “roughly 30” minutes of it – that’s a lot! As for what to expect, new weapons, characters, maps, and story details will likely be showcased. This will probably be the last Splatoon 3-focused Direct, too, considering the game hits Switch less than a month after it on Sept. 9. 

While waiting for Wednesday’s Direct, check out this Splatoon 3-themed Switch console and then listen to this new punk rock-inspired track from Splatoon 3’s soundtrack. After that, check out the latest Splatoon 3 gameplay trailer

Are you excited about Splatoon 3? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Splatoon 3cover

Splatoon 3

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content