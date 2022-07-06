Add Some Color To Your Setup With This Splatoon 3 Switch OLED And Pro Controller
Are you looking to add a splash of chaotic color to your Nintendo collection? A Splatoon 3-inspired special edition Switch OLED and Carrying Case are dropping later in the summer. Moreover, a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller drops in September. Splatoon artwork and paint splotches adorn both items, with the standard Switch Joy-Cons sporting white underbellies and gorgeous iridescent/gradient designs. You can check out the console and its accessories by clicking on the Twitter thread below.
Something fresh is surfacing! The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model #Splatoon3 Edition splashes down on 8/26! pic.twitter.com/dW4EoT7Rjs— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022
The prices for all the items are as follows: The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition is $359.99, the Pro Controller is $74.99, and the Carrying Case is $24.99. The Switch OLED splashes onto the scene on August 26, while the Pro Controller and Carrying Case drop on the same day as Splatoon 3’s release, September 9.
In addition to online 4v4 Turf War, players can dive into Splatoon 3’s story mode. A press release provides more details on the upcoming zany third-person shooter:
Splatoon 3 drops on Switch on September 9.