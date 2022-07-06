Add Some Color To Your Setup With This Splatoon 3 Switch OLED And Pro Controller

Are you looking to add a splash of chaotic color to your Nintendo collection? A Splatoon 3-inspired special edition Switch OLED and Carrying Case are dropping later in the summer. Moreover, a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller drops in September. Splatoon artwork and paint splotches adorn both items, with the standard Switch Joy-Cons sporting white underbellies and gorgeous iridescent/gradient designs. You can check out the console and its accessories by clicking on the Twitter thread below.

The prices for all the items are as follows: The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition is $359.99, the Pro Controller is $74.99, and the Carrying Case is $24.99. The Switch OLED splashes onto the scene on August 26, while the Pro Controller and Carrying Case drop on the same day as Splatoon 3’s release, September 9.

In addition to online 4v4 Turf War, players can dive into Splatoon 3’s story mode. A press release provides more details on the upcoming zany third-person shooter:

“You’ll engage in chaotic 4-v-4 Turf War clashes across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams face off to cover the most ground in their ink to win, and discover features, weapons and the trendiest gear this side of the sun. Splatoon 3 also features a single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. Join Agent 3 in the single-player story mode for a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, you’ll ink up with teammates to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!”

Splatoon 3 drops on Switch on September 9.