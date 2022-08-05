Here Are Capcom’s Top 10 Best Selling Games

Much in the same way Nintendo recently released its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, which ends March 2023, Capcom has done the same. As a result, we now have an updated list of the best-selling Capcom games as of June 30, 2022, which is when the company’s latest financial quarter ended, as reported by MyNintendoNews.

If you’re a Capcom fan, there’s likely no surprise as to which games are at the top, but there might be a few surprises for you in it elsewhere.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Capcom games:

Monster Hunter World: 18.3 million Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: 11 million Monster Hunter Rise: 10.3 million Resident Evil 2: 9.8 million Monster Hunter World: Iceborn: 9.5 million Resident Evil 5: 8.3 million Resident Evil 6: 8.3 million Street Fighter V: 6.6 million Resident Evil Village: 6.4 million Street Fighter II: 6.3 million

As you can see, this list is mostly Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, as anyone tuned into Capcom's releases probably could have guessed.

