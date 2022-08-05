News
Capcom Top 10 Best Selling Games

Here Are Capcom’s Top 10 Best Selling Games

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 05, 2022 at 07:40 AM

Much in the same way Nintendo recently released its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, which ends March 2023, Capcom has done the same. As a result, we now have an updated list of the best-selling Capcom games as of June 30, 2022, which is when the company’s latest financial quarter ended, as reported by MyNintendoNews

If you’re a Capcom fan, there’s likely no surprise as to which games are at the top, but there might be a few surprises for you in it elsewhere.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Capcom games: 

  1. Monster Hunter World: 18.3 million 
  2. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: 11 million
  3. Monster Hunter Rise: 10.3 million
  4. Resident Evil 2: 9.8 million
  5. Monster Hunter World: Iceborn: 9.5 million 
  6. Resident Evil 5: 8.3 million
  7. Resident Evil 6: 8.3 million
  8. Street Fighter V: 6.6 million
  9. Resident Evil Village: 6.4 million
  10. Street Fighter II: 6.3 million

As you can see, this list is mostly Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, as anyone tuned into Capcom’s releases probably could have guessed. Now that you’ve seen this top 10 list, go check out the top 10 best selling games on Switch and then read Game Informer’s review of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the recent expansion for the game. After that, read about Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4, which is due out next March. 

Are you surprised by this list? Let us know in the comments below!

