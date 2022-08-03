Here Are The Nintendo Switch's Top 10 Best Selling Games

Nintendo released its latest round of financial results, this time for Quarter 1 of the 2023 Fiscal Year, which accounts for April, May, and June of 2022. In it, the company revealed that the Switch surpassed 111 million units sold but, despite that, overall sales are down.

In terms of hardware, sales are down 22.9%, with Nintendo citing the ongoing semiconductor shortage as why. Software sales are down too, declining 8.6% this quarter. However, while 8.6% is a sizeable drop, Nintendo still moved 41.41 million units in Q1 FY23. It also revealed its top 10 best-selling Switch games, with many having seen increases since the last round of financial results earlier this year.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games as of June 2022:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 46.82 million

: 46.82 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 39.38 million

: 39.38 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 28.82 million

: 28.82 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 27.14 million

: 27.14 million Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield : 24.50 million

: 24.50 million Super Mario Odyssey : 23.93 million

: 23.93 million Super Mario Party : 18.06 million

: 18.06 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl : 14.79 million

: 14.79 million Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! : 14.66 million

: 14.66 million Ring Fit Adventure: 14.54 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had the biggest jump in this list, selling 1.48 million units this quarter. According to Nintendo, new 2022 releases are also selling well. Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units, Mario Strikers: Battle League sold 1.91 million, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 1.88 million units, making it the second-best selling Kirby game of all-time.

