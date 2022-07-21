Ubisoft Cancels Ghost Recon Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, Two Unannounced Games

Ubisoft has reportedly canceled several in-development titles, including the previously announced Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR.

The publisher announced the cancellations in an investor call, part of the same earnings report that revealed the delay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ghost Recon Frontline was a battle royale take on the franchise unveiled last October. It boasted 100+ player matches and was positioned as Ubisoft's next big live-service title. Outside of a planned closed beta that never came to pass, Frontline never had a release window, and the game was heavily criticized by fans who wanted a more traditional Ghost Recon experience. You can watch the reveal trailer below.

Splinter Cell VR was revealed in September 2020, and it was to be a brand-new Splinter Cell title made from the ground up for virtual reality. The game hadn’t made much of a peep since then. Assassin’s Creed VR, which was revealed alongside it, still seems to be happening, though.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet told investors that canceling these titles and the two announced projects was a cost-cutting measure to emphasize “even more focus on our biggest development opportunities."

