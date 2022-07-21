Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Delayed Out Of 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s open-world title set in James Cameron’s sci-fi fantasy universe, will now launch sometime in either 2023 or 2024. The news comes from Ubisoft’s quarterly sales report.

Unfortunately, the report, which you can view here, doesn’t narrow down Avatar’s release window more than that. According to The Verge, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot explained in the earnings call that the company plans to make the Avatar franchise a larger gaming brand and that, in regards to Frontiers of Pandora, “It is important for us that we come with something that is perfect.”

Ubisoft had been quiet on Frontiers of Pandora since its big reveal during E3 2021, but it was assumed the game would launch sometime this holiday to coincide with the December 16 theatrical premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. The first-person action game is built in the Snowdrop Engine, and players control a Na’vi in a new area of Pandora called the Western Frontier. Frontiers of Pandora is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Divison. You can watch the E3 reveal trailer below.